Donation helps Delhi protect K-9 officer

The Delhi Police Department K-9 officer will be better protected on duty thanks to a donation from Royal Recognition in Wisconsin.

The company donated $1,100 to the Delhi Police Department to cover the cost of providing a ballistic vest for the police dog.

Delhi Police Chief roy Williams said the company primarily donates to police departments around Wisconsin. However, his K-9 handler was able to get in touch with Royal Recognition representatives through LinkedIn in order to secure the donation.

“My officer wears a vest, but you know primarily most departments can’t afford that much for a vest. So actually the ballistic vest for a K-9 is more than a ballistic vest for a police officer,” Williams said.

He added that K-9 vests are expensive since they have to be custom made.