Divine Pearls are Sowing Love in the community

The Divine Pearl’s organization has taken on a new initiative, Sowing Love.

Along with its other principle ideals such as community service, modeling positive behaviors, education and helping our fellowman, this new initiative is grounded in the heart of kindness and the spirit of showing gratitude to those who are often times overlooked while providing much needed services for others.

This past holiday season the group made personalized cards with encouraging and motivational quotes, paired it with a treat bag and delivered them to local businesses, police stations, hospitals, churches etc.

The goal was to uplift the community. Many were moved by this gesture.

Anyone can participate in the Divine Pearl’s “Sowing Love” project.

For more information about the Divine Pearl organization, please contact Sonji Tarver at 334-7906, Nandeaner McDowell at 366-0328 or Shalene Henderson at 547-2249.