District attorney, judges unopposed after qualifying

Following qualifying, all three incumbent Fifth Judicial District Court judges and the district attorney will take office unopposed.

Penny Douciere of Rayville, who was appointed as district attorney following the retirement of Mack Lancaster earlier this year was unopposed in her bid for district attorney.

Clay Hamilton of Oak Grove was unopposed for the position of District Judge 5th Judicial District Court, Division A while incumbent Will Rhymes Barham of Rayville is returning to the office in division B and Stephen G. “Steve” Dean of Winnsboro is returning to the office in Dvision C.

Justices of the Peace taking office unopposed are Randol “Mack” McKinney of Delhi in Ward 1; Brenda Reddick of Rayville in Ward 2, “Chris” Temple of Rayville in Ward 3 and William “Billy” Bruce Jr. of Mangham in Ward 5.

Competing for the office of Justice of the Peace in Ward 4 are “Jim” Archibald, Republican, of Archibald; and Jackson Torrey, Independent, of Rayville.

Those competing for the position of Justice of the Peace Justice in Wards 6 & 7 are Brenda Daniels, Republican, of Rayville; and “Cody” Uehling, Republican, Columbia.

Constables running unopposed are Linda McKinney of Delhi in Ward 1, Jonathan Crow of Rayville in Ward 3 and Jeffery L. Boughton of Mangham in Ward 5.

Those qualifying for the position of constable in Ward 2 are Leo Lyle, Republican, of Rayville; and Stella Sorey, Independent, of Rayville.

Those qualifying for the position of constable in Ward 4 are Terry L. Gwin, Republican, of Archibald; and Weldon Torrey Sr., no party, of Rayville.

Those qualifying for the position of Constable in Wards 6 and 7 are Donald Oliveaux, Republican, of Columbia; and John Brad Tatum, no party, of Columbia.

Statewide races include U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative for District 5, associate justice of the state Supreme Court and public service commissioner for District 5.

Those qualifying for the position of U. S. Senator were Beryl Billiot, no party, Kentwood; John Paul Bourgeois, no party, Gretna; “Bill” Cassidy, Republican, Baton Rouge; Reno Jean D are t III, no party, Metairie; Derrick “Champ” Edwards, Democrat, Harvey; “Xan” John, other, Lafayette; David Drew Knight, Democrat, New Orleans; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, Independent, Ponchatoula; Jamar Montgomery, no party, Shreveport; Dustin Murphy, Republican, Eros; Adrian Perkins, Democrat, Shreveport; Antoine Pierce, Democrat, Baton Rouge; Melinda Mary Price, other, Luling; Aaron C. Sigler, Libertarian, Hammond; and Peter Wenstrup, Democrat, New Orleans.

Those qualifying for the position of U. S. Representative 5th Congressional District are Sandra “Candy” Christophe, Democrat, Alexandria; Allen Guillory Sr., Republican, Opelousas; Lance Harris, Republican, Alexandria; “Matt” Hasty, Republican, Pineville; Jesse P. Lagarde, Democrat, Amite; Martin Lemelle Jr., Democrat, Ruston; Luke J. Letlow, Republican, Start;”Scotty” Robinson, Republican, West Monroe; and Phillip Snowden, Democrat, Monroe.

Those qualifying for the position of Associate Justice Supreme Court, 4th Supreme Court District are Shannon Gremillion, Republican, Alexandria; and Jay McCallum, Republican, Farmerville.

Those qualifying for the position of PSC District 5 are Foster Campbell, Democrat, Bossier City; Shane Smiley, Republican, Monroe; and Scotty Waggoner, Republican, West Monroe.