DHS celebrates Earth Week

The Delhi High School JAG Career Association celebrated Earth Week April 16-20. Earth Day was April 22. The Career Association spearheaded a variety of environmental community service projects, including starting a recycling program. The members also planted a pear tree April 20. The tree was donated by Maxwell’s Hardware and Lumber. Members picked up litter on and around campus throughout the week. The Career Association kept 70 pounds of recyclables out of the landfill during the first week of the program.