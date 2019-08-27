Deputies make quick arrest after robbery

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office made a quick arrest following the robbery of Thompson’s Grocery in Holly Ridge.

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from Thompson’s Grocery in Holly Ridge on Aug. 23, reporting they had just been robbed.

At the same time as the 9-1-1 call, a RPSO deputy observed a vehicle leaving Thompson’s Grocery at a high rate of speed.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was occupied by Artis Crockham, 51. RPSO investigators who were working the robbery gave a description of the suspect, which matched that of Crockham.

Crockham was transported to RPSO Criminal Investigation Department where he confessed to the robbery.

Crockham was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $275,000.