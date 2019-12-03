Deputies make drug bust

Drugs and other paraphernalia were seized when the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Nov. 20 at the residence of Leo Butler in Delhi ending a three-month long narcotic investigation. Butler was charged with four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS. Butler was booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center with a bond set at $187,500.