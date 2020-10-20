Delhi police arrest suspect in attempted murder case

A Tallulah man has been charged with five counts of attempted murder in Delhi.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams said his department received a call-in reference to shots fired Oct. 14 on Church Street.

Delhi Police Department Asst. Chief Jermaine Esters received information from victims of the shooting that a large, tall black male wearing an orange shirt shot at their vehicle.

Asst. Chief Esters took statements from several victims stating that they saw the black male shoot at the vehicle as the vehicle was traveling on Church Street.

The black male was identified as Levecion Q. Williams of Tallulah.

Asst. Chief Esters then obtained warrants on Williams for five counts of attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon pending a $600,000 bond.

Williams was arrested Oct. 19 and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Chief Williams would like to thank the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for helping with the arrest of Williams.