Delhi mayor urges citizens to comply with census forms

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington commits to working on the 2020 census for the Town of Delhi along with the town clerk and public works director.

Each citizen is encouraged to please complete and mail back their census form.

It is very important to submit your form in a timely manner to avoid a visit from a representative of the census bureau. The information gathered in this survey aids in the determination of awarding loans, housing and CDBG grants.

“The address list is the foundation of an accurate census,” Washington said. “The accuracy and completeness of the address list is critical to the success of the census. An accurate address list leads to an accurate population count.”

Please ensure that your 911 numbers are in place at your residence. The survey will be available for completion on-line at a later date. Please contact Mayor Washington at City Hall for further details.