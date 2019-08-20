Delhi gets ready for the holidays

The Town of Delhi is making plans for the holidays.

Delhi Mayor Jesse Washington invites the public to attend a meeting of the Delhi Special Events Committee at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Delhi Town Hall.

The meeting is being held to begin planning for the upcoming holiday season.

“If you would like to be a part of the committee, please come out and share your ideas,” Washington said. “Remember this is your community and we encourage you to get involved.”