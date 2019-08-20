Delhi alderman charged with domestic abuse battery

A Delhi alderman was arrested Friday following an incident at his home.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams said that Delhi Police Department officers were dispatched on Aug. 16 to a 911 call at 247 Main St. in reference to a disturbance.

After interviewing both subjects at the residence, Delhi Police Department officers arrested Larry Houston, 247 Main St., Delhi.

Houston, who is a town alderman, was charged with domestic abuse battery.

Williams said Houston was then transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

Houston has made the following statement about the incident:

“First thanking the All Mighty God, I would like to apologize first to him, my family and the people that I serve,” Houston said. “You may hear many things about me in the next few weeks, but one thing is for sure we all make mistakes, you, me, my spouse, my children, my co. workers, my church members; heck all of us.

“I have learned a few things over a course of a few hours. Yes, people act on emotions based on emotions something a man isn’t supposed to do. I have been strong for 57 years. But guess what? The prince of darkness will eventually get you. But, I am a strong Christian that God has his hand on, so, before stones are thrown and ditch digging goes on remember I don’t dig ditches but whoever wants to do so for me and have done over the years.

“The Bible says whatever that you do to the least of mine will be done unto you. I just read this morning have your enemies do good to those who have you. We all have them. I try very hard not to be an enemy. I help people from all walks of life. I have been working one job for 35 years. The Lord has blessed me to help a lot of people in the community get a job.

“Even sinners lend to sinners, expecting to be repaid in full. But I been taught to love you enemies do good to them and lend to them without expecting to get anything back, then your reward will be great; be merciful, just as your father is merciful.

“To the lady that treated me like crap and passed judgement, to the ones that came to my aid as though I was a celebrity to those professionals and family and friends: Thank you.

“I do have other things to work on in our community; it’s not just about me. Like for instance back during the raining seasons we need sand bags a lady called me, and I later found out our sand was used for special projects other than its intended use.

“Even things like protecting town employees who voice their opinions and receive retaliations or even certified works that get run off because they go by the book or even a councilmen or women who expressed they want to discuss pay raises but only to look out in the audience to see that a private discussion with certain people was exposed to make them look bad, but have no problem with doing things under the table like people working on town property that may not be insured.

“These are things the people ask to be looked at; not necessarily true; but if they want answers, they deserve that. I’m going down with you in mind these next three and a half years any?

If you have any questions that need to be brought to the council in District B. and it’s legal, call me Larry R. Houston, at 318-366-5261. Remember I am not scared, because God got it.

“I have some that want to secretly exploit me. They, too, have come short. When public officials get a DUI or are caught stealing cigarettes, people want answers. I believe they should get them.

“The part that really bothers me that you have some that want help and the ones that have fallen short and will not speak to them and will not help them, will not even give a kind smile.

“Guess what? We are all God’s children.”