Day at the Lake rescheduled

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and TRIAD has rescheduled its annual Day at the Lake event to avoid bad weather forecasted for Thursday and Friday.

Originally scheduled for May 10 at Poverty Point Marina State Park in Delhi, the event will now be held on June 28.

Lunch will featuring fried fish, French fries and hushpuppies.

The event for Richland Parish senior citizens will feature door prizes, plinko, popcorn, snow cones, live entertainment, boat rides and fishing.

It is sponsored by the RPSO and Triad.