DAV chapter offers free transportation to veterans

The General Claire Chennault, Disabled Amer-ican Veterans (DAV), Chapter No. 51 of Monroe, Louisiana announced the launch of the Veterans Administration (VA) Van Transportation service to the G. V. (Sonny) Montgomery VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi beginning Nov. 2, 2017. This free van transportation is for veterans who have scheduled appointments at the VA Medical Center. The service will run weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Veterans are asked to park their private vehicles as far as possible from the business front doors.

Veterans who have an appointment and desire to use this free service should contact DAV General Claire Chennault Flying Tigers Chapter #51 Commander Michael Shaw at 237-9689 to request this free service. Veterans will be picked up and returned to the TA Truck Stop, 224 US-65, Tallulah.

Veterans will be picked up and returned to the following locations:

• Chennault Aviation and Military Museum, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, 6:30 a.m.

• Brookshire’s, 1952 S. Julia St., Rayville, 6:55 a.m.

• Brookshire’s, 902 Broadway St., Delhi, 7:20 a.m.

• TA Truck Stop, 224 US-65, Tallulah, 7:55 a.m.

The van will arrive at the VA Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi at 9 a.m. It will leave the medical center in Jackson at approximately 3 p.m. for the return trip to drop off veterans at their pick-up points.