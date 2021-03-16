Congressional election scheduled March 20

Richland Parish voters will go to the polls March 20 to elect a U. S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District. a police juror for District 1 and decide the fate of a Hospital property tax renewal.

Candidates who are now on the ballot to seek the 5th Congressional District spot include Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell; Robert Lansden, a Republican from Ponchatoula; Julia Letlow, a Republican from Rayville; Jaycee Magnuson, a Republican from Opelousas; Horace Melton III, a Republican from Shreveport; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, an independent from Ponchatoula; Richard H. Pannell, a Republican from Dry Prong; Sancha Smith, a Republican from Opelousas; and Errol Victor Sr., a Republican from Slidell.

Candidates for District 1 police juror are Steven “Doug” Craig II of Delhi and Scott Johnson of Delhi.

The tax renewal would decide whether the Delhi Hospital should levy and collect a special tax of 7.90 mills which would bring in an estimated $774,958 annually for a period of ten years for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, improving and operating the hospital facilities of the district.