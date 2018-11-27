Christmas play slated at Richland Arts Center

A Christmas play titled Everyone’s Christmas Story will be performed on Dec. 11-12 at the Richland Arts Center located next to Rayville High School and Rayville Junior High School.

Auditions for casting and rehearsals are slated for 4:40 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10 at the Richland Arts Center.

“The play will depict a factual representation of the Christmas story,” Superintendent Sheldon Jones said. “We hope that everyone who attends will enjoy the performance.”

Daytime performances for students will be held Dec. 11-12. An evening performance for the public will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 12.

Admission for all performances is free.