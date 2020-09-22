Children’s Coalition helping with local childcare

The Children’s Coalition is making childcare openings available in Richland Parish for children ages birth to three whose families meet eligibility requirements.

Parents are faced with countless challenges because of the current pandemic, accessing quality child care should not be one of them.

Parents must meet an income requirement as well as provide required documentation when applying, and can apply directly to Little Feathers Daycare in Rayville or Tender Touch Nursery II in Mangham.

According to the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, two out of three children ages birth to five in Louisiana have both parents or their single parent in the workforce. Increased access to reliable, quality early care and education is necessary to ensure long term economic recovery and the Children’s Coalition is here to help.

To have questions answered or gain assistance in applying, please contact the Children’s Coalition office at 318-323-8775, visit childrenscoalition.org or email Theresa at tlawson@childrenscoalition.org.