CASA program now seeking out local volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Northeast Louisiana is holding a new volunteer training class beginning Jan. 30 in Richland Parish to ready volunteers to serve local children currently in need of an advocate.

CASA Volunteer training consists of five, three- and one-half hour classes spread out over five weeks. The orientation class for the training will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30.

No previous experience is required to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate. By volunteering just for 8-10 hours a month, Advocates can make a lifelong difference for a local child. Volunteers can help change a child’s story to one of hope.

The goal of CASA is that each child served will find a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible. Too often, children languish for years in the foster care system, with no hope of finding a permanent home or having a normal childhood. Studies have shown that when a CASA is involved a child’s chances of finding a permanent home are doubled.

The role of a CASA is to act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for the judge, collecting information through observation and interviews with key players in the child’s life and then reporting back to the judge. To become a CASA, you must be at least 21 years old and pass a federal background check.

If you are interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, please email at volunteer@standforhope.org or call 318-398-0945.