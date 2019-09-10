Burn ban in effect for all of Richland Parish

A burn ban has been ordered for all of Richland Parish.

Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams issued a cease and desist order for all private burning for Richland Parish beginning Sept. 6 and remaining in effect until it is canceled.

Williams said this ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

It will also not apply to those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law.

Violation of this burn ban may result in a $500 fine and/or a sentence of six months in jail.