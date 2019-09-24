Breast health awareness program planned

Breast cancer survivors, co-survivors, family and friends will gather from 3-5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Center to begin this year’s observance of National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Plenty of breast health information for women and men, blood pressure checks and cholesterol testing will be available. Attendees can win door prizes, enjoy delicious refreshments and fellowship with friends new and old. Survivors will share their testimonies and talent

Don’t forget to wear your pink.

For more information, contact survivors Martha Garrison at 318-235-1495, Mary Neustadter at 318-0345, Annie S. Staten at 318-547-1826 and Vonda T. Turner at 318-669-9080.

Call Delhi Hospital at 318-878-6459 for free 3d mammography vouchers and transportation.