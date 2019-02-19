Boeuf River DAR honors Good Citizens

The Boeuf River Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution honor DAR Good Citizens at the Presidents Day Tea at the home of Angela Hales. Cohostess was Dora Heath. Taking part were, from left, DAR Good Citizen Chairman Mary Pruitt, Becky Russell, Mangham High School DAR Good Citizen Annaliese Russell (Richland Parish Winner and second-place district winner), Mangham High School Guidance Counselor Tara Smith, Riverfield Academy Guidance Counselor Kelly Prine, Riverfield Academy DAR Good Citizen Keisha Patel, Sharmila Patel and District Judge Will Barham.