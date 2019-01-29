Area woman dies in accident on Highway 80

A Winnsboro woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident Monday in Richland Parish.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 80, east of Rayville. This crash took the life of Sara Haring of Winnsboro.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as 42-year-old Haring was driving a 2017 Ford Escape, eastbound on US Hwy 80.

For reasons still under investigation, Haring struck the rear of a utility trailer that was being pulled by a 2010 Dodge Ram, driven by 23-year-old Gary Woodward Jr. of Rayville.

After contact with the utility trailer, the Ford became airborne and came to rest on top of a 1997 Toyota Tercel, driven by 61-year-old Rita Roberson of Delhi, which was westbound on US Hwy 80.

Although she was properly restrained, Haring was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner’s Office.

Roberson was airlifted to a local hospital with moderate injuries and Woodward was not injured during the crash.

Both Roberson and Woodward were properly restrained.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2019, Troop F has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths.