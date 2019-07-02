Alumni sponsor family movie night

Family movie night will continue at the Rayville Rosenwald/Eula D. Britton Alumni Center with Hidden Figures.

The movie will be shown at 7 p.m. July 6 at the alumni center, 103 Cotton St., Rayville.

Admission, popcorn and soft drinks are free. Donations will be accepted to help defray the cost of the event.

Hidden Figures is the story of Katherine Johnson (Taraji P. Henderson), Dorothy Vaughn (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae), the three African American women who were the brains behind astronaut John Glen’s launch into orbit.

Family movie night is sponsored by the Eula D. Britton Class of 1967 and Board of Directors Rayville Rosenwald Alumni Association who hope the film will encourage students to become involved in science, technology, engineering and math careers.