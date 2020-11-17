Agriculture Hall of Distinction nominations sought

The Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction is still accepting nominations through Dec. 1 for its induction ceremony, which will be held March 4, 2021, in Baton Rouge.

The nomination form can be found online at www.louisianaagriculturehallofdistinction.com or by visiting any parish LSU AgCenter extension office in the state.

The nomination form should include the nominee’s major contributions to Louisiana agriculture, any leadership roles, honors and awards received by the nominee, and significant civic and public service accomplishments performed by the nominee.

A joint effort of the LSU AgCenter, Louisiana Radio Network, Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Louisiana Agriculture Hall of Distinction honors individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture or agriculture-related industries. Nominations can represent farming, ranching, forestry, aquaculture, fisheries, education or agribusiness.

The four individuals inducted in 2020 were James Barnett, a forestry researcher from Pineville; John Denison, a rice, cattle and crawfish farmer from Iowa; Jay Hardwick, a corn, cotton and soybean farmer from Newellton; and Calvin Viator, a crop consultant from Thibodaux.

For more information, contact Don Molino with the Louisiana Radio Network at 225-291-2727, ext. 210, or don@louisianaradionetwork.com or Bobby Soileau with the LSU AgCenter at 225-578-3659 or bsoileau@agcenter.lsu.edu.