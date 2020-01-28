AgCenter to host crop forum in Delhi

LSU AgCenter experts will present the latest research updates in corn, cotton and soybean production at the annual Northeast Louisiana Crops Forum set for Feb. 6 at the Delhi Civic Center.

“This regional event is carefully planned to provide a valuable source of row crop information to benefit area agricultural producers, and we are pleased to be introducing the new AgCenter soybean specialist at this meeting,” said AgCenter extension agent Bruce Garner.

Registration is at 8 a.m. and the program begins at 9 a.m. followed by a sponsored lunch. The Delhi Civic Center is located at 232 Denver Street.

Other program topics include insect and weed resistance management, soil fertility and row crop pathology.

Worker protection standards and record keeping, product specific training, minimization of pesticide drift, and pollinator protection will also be discussed.

The meeting is approved for recertification for Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Private Pesticide Applicator cards that expire March 31, 2020.

As an LSU AgCenter sponsored private pesticide applicator recertification meeting, a $15 AgCenter registration fee is required from producers looking to recertify.

A $25 registration recertification fee is also required from LDAF and will be collected separately from the AgCenter recertification fee.

No registration fees are required for attendees who do not intend to recertify.

Only checks or money orders will be accepted for both fees.

The $15 registration fee is made payable to the LSU AgCenter. The $25 recertification fee is made payable to LDAF.