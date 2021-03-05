Tensas Academy Spring Carnival set March 27

Tensas Academy will host its 2021 Spring Carnival on March 27.

Activities will feature online bidding this year leading up to the carnival. The Gourmet Shoppe and Silent Auction begin at 10 a.m. Bidding ends for the Silent Auction at noon. The big raffle drawings will be at noon as well.

The BBQ Babes will be selling BBQ beef lunches “brown bag style” this year from 10 a.m. to noon.

The live auction will be held at the school March 27.

There will be live music and tickets are $50 per person, which will include food and adult beverages. This event is 21 and up only.

Organizers say there will be some fabulous items and experiences to bid on and they hope you will join them.