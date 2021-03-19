School roundup begins

The Pre-K and kindergarten roundup for Tensas Parish will be begin March 22.

Registration will be held at Tensas Parish Special Services for Pre-K and at the Tensas Parish Media Center for kindergarten. Open enrollment will also be held at Tensas Head Start.

Required documents to enroll are a birth certificate, a Social Security card, current shot record, parent/guardian ID card and proof of income for the Pre-K program.

For more information about enrollment, call Tensas Pre-K at 318-766-2790 or the media center at 318-766-4314.