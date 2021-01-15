Pastor works to help former Newellton teacher after fire

A former student is hoping to help raise funds for a Newellton teacher who lost everything in a house fire.

Ernest Robinson, pastor of Bibleway Baptist Church in Houston, and a former student of Luehelen Lundy, said that when he learned of the fire that had destroyed the 84-year-old’s Newellton home and her belongings, he felt led to do something in order to help the family.

Her son, Adrian, is also a minister in Newellton.

“The family is not asking for help and never would,” Robinson said. “The truth is they shouldn’t have to. God’s Love is not measured in the amount of money. God’s love is our heart.”

Robinson, who was Newellton High School class president in 1983, said he still has many fond memories of Lundy from his days at Newellton Elementary School.

“Luehelen Lundy is a beloved teacher in Newellton,” he said. “Sadly, she lost her house in a fire along with over 50 years of pictures and memories. She is our teacher, our mother, one of our pillars to our community,” campaign organizer Ernest Robinson said. “Even today she will give you you a warm hello and encourage you if she sees you.”

Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/fffe419f