Newellton Pep Talk

Strength for the Day is dedicated to times and people from the heart of Pep Talk, a favorite poem.

God Is

He is our strength each day and comfort in distress; in weariness He offers rest, and peace in times of stress.

When tempted, He is a shield, when doubtful He will guide ; and when we stand for right, He stands right by our side.

He is the rock of ages past, the hope things to be; In him we place confidence and find security.

Psalms 6:2 -- O Lord, Heal Me.