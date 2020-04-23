Newellton Pep Talk

Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:28am
Ruby Lee Gipson

Strength for the Day is dedicated to times and people from the heart of Pep Talk, a favorite poem.

God Is

He is our strength each day and comfort in distress; in weariness He offers rest, and peace in times of stress.

When tempted, He is a shield, when doubtful He will guide ; and when we stand for right, He stands right by our side.

He is the rock of ages past, the hope things to be; In him we place confidence and find security.

Psalms 6:2 -- O Lord, Heal Me.

