Newellton Pep Talk
Thu, 04/23/2020 - 10:28am
Ruby Lee Gipson
Strength for the Day is dedicated to times and people from the heart of Pep Talk, a favorite poem.
God Is
He is our strength each day and comfort in distress; in weariness He offers rest, and peace in times of stress.
When tempted, He is a shield, when doubtful He will guide ; and when we stand for right, He stands right by our side.
He is the rock of ages past, the hope things to be; In him we place confidence and find security.
Psalms 6:2 -- O Lord, Heal Me.