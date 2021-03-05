Newellton parade canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Easter Parade Committee has canceled the 2021 Easter Parade held annually in Newellton.

Out of an abundance of caution, the members of the committee felt it necessary to cancel the parade due to COVID-19 and its related restrictions.

“The safety of our citizens and participants is our greatest concern,” committee spokesperson Aletha Carter said. “We are looking forward to continuing the community fellowship event in 2022.”

The Easter Parade is an annual community event supported by local churches and citizens throughout the parish and beyond.