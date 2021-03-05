Fire district reports activities for February

Tensas Parish Fire District No. 1 responded to five calls during the month of February.

They consisted of one false alarm, one service call, one brush fire, one structure fire and one emergency medical services call.

In addition, firefighters underwent classroom training with the LSU Fire and Emergency Training Institute.

LSU-FETI instructor Johnny Ogden presented a class on Driving Fire Apparatus Feb. 8. Those in attendance received three credit hours each.

On Feb. 9, the fire department held classroom training taught by LSU-FETI instructor Luis Fernando Videgaray on Relay Pump Operations. Those in attendance at that class also received three credit hours each.