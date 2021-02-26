Early voting to begin for March 20 election in Tensas

Early voting for the March 20 election will be held March 6-13, excluding Sunday, in the registrar of voters office located in the Tensas Parish Courthouse.

The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Please bring proper identification.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the registrar’s office or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.

Items which will be on the ballot will include a special election for U.S. Representative for the 5th District Congressman and for an appellate court judge for the 2nd Circuit, 1st District, Electoral Section 1C.