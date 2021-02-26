Early voting to begin for March 20 election in Tensas

Fri, 02/26/2021 - 10:23am

Early voting for the March 20 election will be held March 6-13, excluding Sunday, in the registrar of voters office located in the Tensas Parish Courthouse.

The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Please bring proper identification.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the registrar’s office or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.

Items which will be on the ballot will include a special election for U.S. Representative for the 5th District Congressman and for an appellate court judge for the 2nd Circuit, 1st District, Electoral Section 1C.

Richland Today

603 Louisa Street
Rayville, LA 71269
Phone: (318) 728-6467
Fax: (318) 728-5991

The Richland Beacon-News Copyright © 2021