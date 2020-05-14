COVID-19 test schedule posted for Tensas Parish

The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will host mobile community based test sites for COVID-19 in Tensas Parish May 27-29.

Tentative times and locations for testing will be from 8-11 a.m. May 27 at Waterproof High School, 232 Main St., Waterproof; 8-11 a.m. May 28 at Newellton High School,500 Verona St., Newellton; and 8-11 a.m. May 29 St. Joseph Community Center, 710 Levee St., St. Joseph.

In order to qualify for testing, a person must meet the following criteria:

• Participants must be at least 18 years of age. No minors will be tested at these sites.

• Participants must be a Louisiana resident with valid ID in hand to present to onsite personnel. No one will not be tested without a valid ID.

There is no pre-screening required for this test. Participants need only show up at the site. This is a self-administered test. Participants will be instructed by on-site personnel how to administer the test. This test is free. No fees or insurance information is required to be tested.

This is a drive-through testing site and you will be able to remain in your vehicle. However, walk-through testing is acceptable if you have no vehicle. Each testing site is allotted 50 tests. Once that limit is reached, the testing site will close. This is not a rapid test. Particpants will be notified of their results within three to five days.

Those wishing to participate are asked to please keep their pets at home if wish to be tested.

For more information, monitor the Tensas Homeland Security E/P page on Facebook.