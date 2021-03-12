Congressional election scheduled March 20

Tensas voters will go to the polls March 20 to elect a U. S. Representative for the 5th Congressional District and a judge for the Second Circuit Court of Appeal.

Candidates who are now on the ballot to seek the 5th Congressional District spot include Sandra “Candy” Christophe, a Democrat from Alexandria; Chad Conerly, a Republican from Kentwood; Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell; Robert Lansden, a Republican from Ponchatoula; Julia Letlow, a Republican from Rayville; Jaycee Magnuson, a Republican from Opelousas; Horace Melton III, a Republican from Shreveport; M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza, an independent from Ponchatoula; Richard H. Pannell, a Republican from Dry Prong; Sancha Smith, a Republican from Opelousas; and Errol Victor Sr., a Republican from Slidell.

Candidates for the position of Second Circuit Court of Appeals judge are Marcus L. Hunter, a Democrat from Monroe; Larry D. Jerrerson, a Democrat from Monroe; and J. Garland Smith, a Democrat from Monroe.