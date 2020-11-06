AgCenter seeks people for marketing survey

The LSU AgCenter is looking for SNAP-eligible Tensas Parish residents to take part in a survey about social marketing in Louisiana.

The purpose of this study is to identify the preferences of the rural population for five different nutrition messages and five messengers. Louisiana residents of rural parishes who are at least 18 years old and SNAP-eligible are encouraged to participate. Participants may enter a raffle for a $100 gift card to Walmart after completion of the survey.

The survey can be taken at https://bit.ly/33ZAhQu

For more information, contact Linda Fergus at LFergus@agcenter.lsu.edu.