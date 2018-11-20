Zeta Phi Beta honors military members

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority designated Nov. 10–17 as National Military Appreciation Week.

In celebration the sorority devoted time to honor our Veterans, Active Duty, National Guardsman and Reservists who so honorably serve the nation. The sorority also would like to honor their families who have gone through enormous sacrifices in order for these members to serve.

Members of the Epsilon Omicron Zeta Chapter of Monroe placed flags at each headstone at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery located in Rayville.