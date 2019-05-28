Walmart drivers honor veterans

The Walmart stores and their truck drivers held a fish fry for the residents of the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home in Monroe recently. They have held a fish fry each year for the past ten years. They say it is an honor to do this for the veterans and enjoy doing it. The Veterans Home provides quality care for the aging veteran. Churches, veterans and civic groups provide daily activities. Some of the drivers cooking fish were, from left, Freddie Harris and Rickey Oliver of Delhi and Justin Meredith of Grayson.