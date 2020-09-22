Waller promoted at WSB branch

Winnsboro State Bank has announced the promotion of Laura Waller to the position of Mangham branch manager and assistant vice president.

Waller joined WSB in 1999 as a teller, later working in the loan department, and most recently as a loan assistant.

“Laura has great charisma and a can-do attitude that helped her rise through the ranks of the bank,” said Howard Dee Smith, President of WSB. “She has won the trust of many of our customers and the admiration of her co-workers during her career at WSB.”

Waller and her husband, Darrell, live in Baskin and have four children. A graduate of Crowville High School, Waller and her family are members of Life Church in Winnsboro.

Founded in 1902, WSB is headquartered Winnsboro with branches at Gilbert, Mangham and Rayville.