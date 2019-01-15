UMW collect blankets for babies

The United Methodist Women of Crew Lake Church in start recently sponsored the Blankets for Babies program.

The whole church was asked to participate. In all, 52 new blankets were collected and divided equally between the two hospitals in the area which deliver babies.

Dianne Williams delivered the blankets to the hospitals before Christmas. The blankets were greatly appreciated and will be useful for the hospitals.

In December, the UMW hosted their usual Christmas meeting with everyone bringing gifts and goodies that were enjoyed by all. Different ladies volunteered to bring the devotional and food for each moth of the new year.

The next meeting will be in January at the church.