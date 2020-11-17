Toys for Tots drive slated

Donations for Toys for Tots will be accepted Nov. 20-21 and Dec. 5-6 at all KFC locations in Rayville, St. Joseph and Tallulah.

Toys For Tots, a national charitable program run by the US Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to disadvantaged children during each Christmas holiday season.

Please bring a new, unwrapped toy and get a free $5 Fill-up when you bring in a toy valued at $5 or more.

For Donations make checks and money orders out to “Toys For Tots” for visit http://st-joseph-la.toysfortots.org or contact Tracy Parker at 318-439-8910 for more information.