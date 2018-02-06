Time for tasty tailgate foods

Take a look at these two recipes perfect for your upcoming tailgate party.

They taste great without a lot of preparation.

10 Minute Black bean and Corn Quesadilla

Servings: 1 Quesadilla

Estimated Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

1 (15 oz) can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup corn

1/3 cup Salsa

2 tsp taco seasoning

1/4 cup Fresh cilantro, chopped (or green onions)

1 cup low-fat shredded cheese of choice

8 whole wheat tortillas (or wrap if your choice)

Directions:

1. In a medium bowl, mix together beans, corn, salsa, taco seasoning and cilantro.

2. Preheat a large skillet over medium low heat, sprayed with cooking spray. Place one tortilla in the skillet, and scoop 1/2 cup of the filling onto the tortilla in the pan.

3. Sprinkle 1/4 cup cheese over the bean mixture, and place second tortilla on top of the cheese. Press down on top tortilla lightly with the back of your spatula, so you can meld the tortillas together as the cheese melts.

4. When the bottom tortilla begins to brown, flip the quesadilla over until both tortillas are lightly browned and crispy and the cheesy filling has melted.

5. Cut into wedges if desired and enjoy!

Try dipping tortillas in fat-free sour cream or Greek yogurt, salsa or guacamole!

Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Serving Size: 1/4 Cup

Servings Per Recipe: 16

Estimated Time: 30 mins

Ingredients:

Half of an 8 oz package fat-free cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt (or low fat sour cream)

1 1/2 Tablespoons spicy ranch dry salad dressing & seasoning mix (or the regular ranch dry mix will work)

1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (or blue cheese)

1/2 cup buffalo sauce (more or less depending on desired heat)

1 1/2 cup chicken, cooked and shredded (or pulled)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a small baking dish with non-stick spray.

2. In a bowl, mix together the first 5 ingredients. Add the pulled chicken, and stir until well combined.

3. Spoon mixture into baking dish, and bake for 20-25 minutes, or until dip is warmed through and cheese is melted. Serve warm with baked chips, celery sticks, or other veggies!

Saundra Raines is the Assistant Area Nutrition Agent for Franklin, Caldwell and Richland parishes.