T-shirts for Teddy helps raise funds for transplant patient

T-Shirts for Teddy is a fundraiser for Teddy Fletcher of Rayville.

All of they net proceeds from each t-shirt sold will be used to pay medical bills associated with his kidney transplant. T-shirt to support the youngster can be purchased at www.tshirtsforteddy.com.

Teddy is ten months old and was born with End Stage Renal Failure. He spent 29 days in the NICU when he was born. He has numerous doctor and lab visits each month. He currently takes nine different medications. To ensure he receives all of his medication, a gastronomy tube was inserted.

Team Teddy adopted “share your spare” as their slogan.

When Teddy was born, they predicted he would need dialysis at two months old. He made it to six months old before being placed on penitential dialysis. He is connected to his dialysis machine, which his big brother Pierce calls “Sarah”, each night for nine hours.

The goal is for Teddy to be placed on the transplant list as soon as his doctors think that he is strong enough for the procedure. He was recently scheduled for a transplant evaluation.