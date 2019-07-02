Sweet potato field day set

The annual LSU AgCenter sweet potato field day is set for Aug. 22 at Black Gold Farms headquarters at 2305 La. Highway 17 in Delhi.

“This field day offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with our industry and tour an on-farm site to address the latest in sweet potato production and marketing research,” said AgCenter Sweet Potato Research Station coordinator Tara Smith.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. followed by field tours at 9 a.m.

The program will conclude at noon with a sponsored lunch.

Presentations will include:

• Advanced sweet potato breeding lines for the industry.

• Validation of sweet potato slip priming, transplant establishment and precision agriculture approaches at scale.

• Guava root knot nematode survey update.

• Insect management strategies.

• Utility of Reflex herbicide in sweet potato production.

• Sweet potato disease research update.

• Sweet potato consumer and market research.

General industry updates and U.S. Sweet Potato Council updates will also be featured.

For detail about the field day, contact Tara Smith at tsmith@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-557-9501 or Myrl Sistrunk at msistrunk@agcenter.lsu.edu or 318-267-6712.