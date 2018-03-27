Students get hands on experience in studying cardiovascular system

Students enrolled in the human anatomy lab at the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts learned about the cardiovascular system during class March 8.

They examined an EKG and took blood pressure. They also determined the effect of cold exposure on blood pressure. Students include Jerry Chen, a senior from New Llano; McKenzie Davis, a senior from Ferriday; Angela Fang, a senior from Mandeville; Sarah Green, a senior from Houma; Grayce Mores, a senior from Harvey; Bryce Moulton, a senior from Natchitoches; Stephanie Osten, a senior from Crowley; Olivia Pereda, a senior from Kentwood; Niko Perez, a senior from Monroe; Adreanna Queen, a senior from Natchitoches; Kaitlynn Randall, a senior from Vidalia; Milla Reddick, a senior from Grand Cane; Marcus Shallow, a senior from Elton; Emilyann St Blanc, a senior from Franklin; and Ariana Yelverton, a senior from Rayville.