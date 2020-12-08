Richland students named to honors list at Tech

Several Richland Parish students have been named to Louisiana Tech University’s fall quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.

Richland Parish students named to the Louisiana Tech President’s list are Callie M. Ezell, Katherine Kelli Franklin and Anna Beth Lanehart Raley of Delhi; Kylee Beth Payne of Mangham; and Garrett Miller Brakefield, Shy-ann Cassie Carnicle, Reid Andrews Davis, Kelsey O’Neal Horath, Madison J. Kennedy, Sydney Alexis Mashaw and Suraj N. Patel of Rayville.

Richland Parish students named to the Louisiana Tech Dean’s list are Madison Bonner of Delhi; Annaliese Claire Russell of Mangham; and Avery Grace Blackwell, Harrison D. Cooper, Jaylen C. Giesbrecht, William Nicholas Heath, Christian Faith Spencer, Elizabeth Danielle Spencer and Jackson R. Torrey of Rayville.

Being named to the president’s honor list signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher) with no grade lower than a B.

To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).

Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.