Richland students graduate from ULM

The University of Louisiana Monroe Spring 2019 Commencement was May 11 in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was the keynote speaker.

An * denotes the student graduated Cum Laude with a cumulative GPA 3.5-3.749.

An ~ denotes they graduated with High Honors with an associate degree with cumulative GPA 3.8-4.0.

Students from Richland Parish awarded degrees include:

Archibald: Johnathon Taylor Hoggatt, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

Delhi: Frank Earl Maxwell, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Alyssa Danielle Tamburo, Master of Arts in Marriage and Family Therapy; Cherie Danielle Tanner, Bachelor of Science in Toxicology.

Mangham: Leah Deanae Clarkston, Master of Arts in Criminal Justice; Ladiedra S. Hardman, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Miranda L. Smart, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies~.

Rayville: Raven Victoria Adcox, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Bryson Cade Atkins, Bachelor of Arts in History; Dustin Ryan Bell, Master of Science in Biology; Carrissa Raine Bendily, Bachelor of Science in Speech-Language Pathology; Ashley Saunier Cheek, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing

Jeanelle L. Davis, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Natalie L. Foster, Bachelor of Science in Medical Laboratory Science; Joanna C. Franklin, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing; January Odom Franks, Bachelor of Science in Dental Hygiene*; Erin Lindsey Hamm, Bachelor of Arts in History; Amily Thi Ho, Bachelor of Business Admin in Risk Management and Insurance; Rachel Michele Holmes, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Toi A. Island, Bachelor of General Studies in General Studies; Ashton G. Jackson, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration; Tarneesha R. James, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology; Aaron Taylor Jordan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing*; Randy Lee Jr., Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in Professional Pharmacy; Anna Grace Greer Livingston, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Amber Young Marble, Bachelor of Arts in Social Work; John Taylor McDonald, Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology; Holly Middleton Phillip, Master of Arts in History; Alexa Lynn Ratcliff, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science; Juwuan Marquis Robinson, Bachelor of Arts in Communication; Rebecca Jaine Sepulvado, Bachelor of Science in Biology; Christy Mooney Shelton, Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing; Torie Renee Wiggins, Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing.