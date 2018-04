A number of Rayville players have been named to this year’s LSWA Class 2A All State Teams.

Mylik Wilson was named to the boy’s first team and was named outstanding player and Nashaun Ellis was named to the second team.

In addition Rayville’s Damon West was named couch of the year.

Meanwhile Rayville girl’s team members earning honorable mentions on the all state team are Tashunna Neal and T’Kira Fuller.