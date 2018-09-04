Retired teachers plan meeting in Mangham

District IX of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association will host its fall meeting Sept. 12 at the Mangham Community Center.

The meeting will be hosted by the Richland Parish Retired Teachers Association will be the guest speaker. He will give important updates about the legislative sessions and other important news concerning the LRTA.

All LRTA members are urged to attend, as well as new retirees. Each member is asked to bring a gift for exchanging. All businesses (banks, stores, law firms, law enforcement agencies, etc.) are asked to donate gifts for door prizes.

Organizers are also asking all superintendents of the six parishes that make up District IX (East Carroll, Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll) to attend, if just for the opening of the meeting.

Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the meeting will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. Morning refreshments will be served and a catered lunch will be served after the meeting.