Poverty Point slates demonstration of ancient tools

Go back in time and learn about an ancient culture, the Poverty Point inhabitants, that once lived in northeast Louisiana more than 3,500 years ago and how they developed and created tools used in their everyday lives.

The program will be held on Saturday, Feb. 3, from 1- 4 p.m., with demonstrations beginning on the hour.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to study the culture of area inhabitants from 1600 to 1100 BC.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, video, hiking trail, driving tour, tram tour and any interpretive events taking place at the site.

Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call 888-926-5492 toll free or 926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.