Poverty Point celebrates national trails day June 1

Join the nation’s celebration of National Trails Day June 1 at Poverty Point World Heritage Site.

Visitors are invited to take part in a ranger-led hike showcasing the mounds, earthworks, and nature found in the park. The event begins at 10 a.m. with an introductory video shown in the museum followed by an approximately 2-hour hike.

June 1 is also World Atlatl Day, and guests are welcome to learn about the ancient spear-throwing device known as the atlatl and take part in a spear throwing competition.

This event begins at 1 p.m., so feel free to enjoy the hike then join in the competition! Be aware that both the hike and atlatl competition are weather permitting.

Poverty Point World Heritage Site offers visitors the unique opportunity to experience and learn about the earthworks and those individuals who raised them from the ground between the years of 1700 and 1100 BCE.

The $4 admission fee provides access to the museum, film theatre, hiking trail, driving tour, seasonal tram tour, and any interpretive events taking place at the site. Children (3 and under) and senior citizens (62 and over) are admitted free of charge.

Poverty Point is located in West Carroll Parish, east of Monroe on LA 577. The park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information, call 888-926-5292 toll free or 926-5492 locally or follow Poverty Point World Heritage Site on Facebook.