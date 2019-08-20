Political Announcement
Tue, 08/20/2019 - 3:29pm
Steve Lofton, Police Juror, District 4
I, Steve Lofton, am announcing my candidacy for re-election for Police Jury District 4.
My family and I would really appreciate your vote on October. 12, 2019.
I have served my district for 20 years by repairing the roads with the amount of money that I am given, repairing and rebuilding the bridges. Also, I helped get the Health Clinic Office, Driver’s License building and Police Jury Office built.
If you have any complaints in the District 4 area, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me or the Police Jury office.
I am here to serve you.