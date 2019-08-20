Political Announcement

I, Clay Russell, am pleased to announce my candidacy for the Richland Parish Police Jury, District 7.

I have lived a life of serving others, and it is time that I bring that service to the police jury. From being a peewee football and Dixie baseball coach, to being the Executive Director of Fresh Start Alcohol and Drug Rehab for 13 years, to being an ordained pastor and licensed addiction counselor and supervisor, to having a Masters in Nonprofit Management, and to serving on boards and committees all across Mangham, I believe I have shown myself well-qualified for this position.

For those who don’t know, I love working with people and helping them in any capacity possible. I have been married for 20 years to my beautiful wife, Becky, and I have three wonderful children, Annaliese (17), Alayna (15), and Cooper (11). We are all very involved in this community, and we can’t wait to see how we can change it for the better.

I have been enjoying visiting with some of you and hearing your needs and concerns.

I want you to know that I am listening to those concerns, and I agree that “We Need a Change”.

When I am elected, I will continue to listen and answer the calls from our community.

I am so excited about what is happening here in all of Richland Parish including District 7. I firmly believe that with teamwork, determination, and hard work, we can make this happen. Together, we can make a difference.